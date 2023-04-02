Sun, 02 April 2023 at 3:36 pm
Billboard 200 for the Week of April 8 - Top 10 Albums Revealed, 4 Acts Debut & 1 Has Been No. 1 for a Month!
The numbers are in!
Billboard has unveiled the Top 10 albums of this week’s Billboard 200, for the week ending April 8, 2023.
The Top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart, dated April 8, was revealed on Sunday (April 2).
The Billboard 200 is a record chart ranking the 200 most popular music albums and EPs in the United States.
This week’s No. 1 is holding strong for an entire month!
Find out who is No. 1 this week on the Billboard 200…
