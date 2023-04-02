Drew Barrymore Reveals How Her Daughters Started Watching Her Movies & If They Have Favorites

Drew Barrymore‘s daughters have seen her on the big screen.

The 48-year-old Charlie’s Angels icon is mom to Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.

During a recent interview, she opened up about if her daughters have seen the movies that she stars in. In the process, she revealed if they had any favorites!

“They call them ‘mom movies,’ and I definitely didn’t force them on them. They’ve discovered them on their own,” Drew explained to People about how the girls started watching her in movies. “They know how to navigate iTunes, and then they would watch them, and if they really like them, as all kids do, they watch it over and over and then they move on to the next thing.”

She continued, saying, “I’m happy I just let them discover it on their own. I don’t want to force them into it.”

Drew told the outlet that Ever After and 50 First Dates ranked as favorites that the girls had on repeat for a while.

