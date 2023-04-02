Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix Sing & Dance; Rescue Crew Member After Fall on 'Joker 2' Set

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix do a little song and dance together while filming new scenes for Folie à Deux in New York City on Sunday (April 2).

The two stars spotted walking up and down, performing their number on the “Joker” stairs, which connect Shakespeare and Anderson avenues in The Bronx.

At one point during the scene, both Gaga and Joaquin rushed to help a crew member after they fell over the railing.

The two helped to pull the crew member back onto the solid ground of the stairs and made sure they were uninjured before resuming filming.

Just the day before, Gaga was seen without her makeup for Harley Quinn and went barefoot while chatting with director Todd Phillips.

