Marvel Drops 'Secret Invasion' Poster, Trailer & Premiere Date For Disney+!

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is coming sooner than you think!

The brand new series will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, and Cobie Smulders to the franchise.

The series will also star Ben Mendelsohn, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman.

Here’s a summary of the show: Set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion will begin streaming on June 10. Check out the trailer below!

Earlier this week, Samuel opened up about why he’s not wearing an eye patch in the show, and all the details about Emilia‘s role have been revealed.