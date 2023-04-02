Top Stories
Harry Styles Dating History - Full List of Rumored &amp; Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Harry Styles Dating History - Full List of Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

April Fools Day 2023 Celebrity Pranks that Made Us Do a Double Take

April Fools Day 2023 Celebrity Pranks that Made Us Do a Double Take

Swifties Can't Get Over What Selena Gomez Wore to Her BFF Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' - Here's Why Fans Love Her Look

Swifties Can't Get Over What Selena Gomez Wore to Her BFF Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' - Here's Why Fans Love Her Look

'Riverdale' Showrunner Reveals Why They Went Back to the 50s For Final Season

'Riverdale' Showrunner Reveals Why They Went Back to the 50s For Final Season

Sun, 02 April 2023 at 10:14 am

Natasha Lyonne Addresses Being in Her 40s, Love Life, Quitting Smoking, 'SNL' Hosting Gig, Career Renaissance & More in 'Variety' Interview

Continue Here »

Natasha Lyonne Addresses Being in Her 40s, Love Life, Quitting Smoking, 'SNL' Hosting Gig, Career Renaissance & More in 'Variety' Interview

Natasha Lyonne is getting candid.

The 43-year-old Poker Face actress spoke out in one of five cover stories for Variety‘s Power of Women issues, out now.

During the conversation, she spoke about her craft, quitting smoking, loving her 40s, her career renaissance, and much more.

Find out what Natasha Lyonne had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Natasha Lyonne, Saturday Night Live, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
The CW