Olivier Awards 2023 - Winners List Revealed!
The 2023 Olivier Awards are here!
The event took place on Sunday evening (April 2) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
The show was hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who opened with a musical number. This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was handed to Sir Derek Jacobi.
The Laurence Olivier Awards, or simply the Olivier Awards, are presented yearly by the Society of London Theatre to recognize excellence in professional theater in London.
2023 Olivier Awards winners:
Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
Best Family Show
Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre
Best Costume Design
Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
Best Revival
A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production
Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells
Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
The P Word at Bush Theatre
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
Best Actress
Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Actor
Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
Delta Air Lines Best New Play
Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best New Dance Production
Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
Richard Hawley & Tom Deering – Music and Lyrics by Richard Hawley & Orchestrations by Tom Deering – Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre — Olivier
Best Theatre Choreographer
Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
Best Sound Design
Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre