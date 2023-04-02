Olivier Awards 2023 - Winners List Revealed!

The 2023 Olivier Awards are here!

The event took place on Sunday evening (April 2) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The show was hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who opened with a musical number. This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was handed to Sir Derek Jacobi.

The Laurence Olivier Awards, or simply the Olivier Awards, are presented yearly by the Society of London Theatre to recognize excellence in professional theater in London.

Keep reading to find out who won…

2023 Olivier Awards winners:

Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Best Family Show

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre

Best Costume Design

Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Best Revival

A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production

Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells

Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

The P Word at Bush Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Best Actress

Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Actor

Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Delta Air Lines Best New Play

Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

Richard Hawley & Tom Deering – Music and Lyrics by Richard Hawley & Orchestrations by Tom Deering – Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre — Olivier

Best Theatre Choreographer

Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Best Sound Design

Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

