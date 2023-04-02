Ryuichi Sakamoto, Legendary Japanese Musician, Dies at 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto has sadly passed away.

The legendary Japanese musician and composer, who was also the keyboardist in the band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO), died last Tuesday, his office confirmed on Sunday (April 2), via Kyodo News.

Last year, the composer revealed he was battling Stage 4 cancer.

“I don’t have the energy to do live concerts…this might be the last time that you will see me perform in this manner,” he said before his final concert in December.

Keep reading to find out more…

The prolific musician won an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Grammy, and two Golden Globe Awards in his career. He also made his acting debut in 1983′s Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, for which he served as the film’s score composer.

He also worked on the score for 1987′s The Last Emperor, The Sheltering Sky, Little Buddha and The Revenant, as well as video games and anime. He was awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the Ministry of Culture of France for his contributions to music in 2009.

Our thoughts are with Ryuichi Sakamoto‘s loved ones at this difficult time.