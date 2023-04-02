Top Stories
April Fools Day 2023 Celebrity Pranks that Made Us Do a Double Take

April Fools Day 2023 Celebrity Pranks that Made Us Do a Double Take

Swifties Can't Get Over What Selena Gomez Wore to Her BFF Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' - Here's Why Fans Love Her Look

Swifties Can't Get Over What Selena Gomez Wore to Her BFF Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' - Here's Why Fans Love Her Look

Sun, 02 April 2023 at 9:04 am

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Legendary Japanese Musician, Dies at 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Legendary Japanese Musician, Dies at 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto has sadly passed away.

The legendary Japanese musician and composer, who was also the keyboardist in the band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO), died last Tuesday, his office confirmed on Sunday (April 2), via Kyodo News.

Last year, the composer revealed he was battling Stage 4 cancer.

“I don’t have the energy to do live concerts…this might be the last time that you will see me perform in this manner,” he said before his final concert in December.

Keep reading to find out more…

The prolific musician won an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Grammy, and two Golden Globe Awards in his career. He also made his acting debut in 1983′s Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, for which he served as the film’s score composer.

He also worked on the score for 1987′s The Last Emperor, The Sheltering Sky, Little Buddha and The Revenant, as well as video games and anime. He was awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the Ministry of Culture of France for his contributions to music in 2009.

Our thoughts are with Ryuichi Sakamoto‘s loved ones at this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Ryuichi Sakamoto

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
The CW