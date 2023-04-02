Shakira Shares a Statement, Confirms She's Leaving Barcelona With Her Kids

Shakira is beginning a new adventure with her children.

The 46-year-old singer, who is currently going through a very public split with ex Gerard Pique, spoke out amid reports that she is moving away from Barcelona to Miami.

In an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday (April 2), Shakira shared the news herself, in her own words.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” she wrote in a Spanish statement, translated to English.

“Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.”

Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thanks to my Spanish audience who have always covered me with their love and loyalty. For you, just a see you later, and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves! ❤️”

“Me establecí en Barcelona para darle una estabilidad a mis hijos, la misma que ahora buscamos en otro rincón del mundo al lado de familia, amigos y el mar.

Hoy iniciamos un nuevo capítulo en la búsqueda de su felicidad. Gracias a todos los que surfearon junto a mi tantas olas allí en Barcelona, la ciudad en la que aprendí que sin duda la amistad es más larga que el amor. Gracias a todos los que allí me animaron, secaron mis lágrimas, me inspiraron y me hicieron crecer. Gracias a mi público español que me ha arropado siempre con su cariño y lealtad. Para ustedes solo un hasta luego y como decía tantas veces mi padre, nos vemos en las curvas! ❤️”