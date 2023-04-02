Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter & Tyler James Williams Represent 'Abbott Elementary' at PaleyFest LA 2023 as Quinta Brunson Hosts 'SNL'

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter and Tyler James Williams attended a session on their hit show Abbott Elementary during PaleyFest LA 2023 at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday (April 1) in Hollywood, Calif.

The trio posed for photos at the event where it was revealed that Taraji P. Henson was set to make a guest star appearance on the series playing Quitna Brunson‘s onscreen mom.

Speaking of Quinta, you might be wondering why she wasn’t with the rest of her castmates. If you forgot, she was in New York City gearing up to host the April 1 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Have no fear, though! She joked about Abbott Elementary during her opening monologue.

“I have been dreaming about this since I was a kid. I actually wanted to be on SNL back in the day. But the audition process seemed long. Instead, I just created my own TV show, made sure it became popular, won a bunch of Emmys and then got invited to host it,” she joked. “So much easier.” She also compared the show to Friends, throwing some shade at the beloved sitcom.

