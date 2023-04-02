Top Stories
Sun, 02 April 2023 at 4:44 pm

Taylor Swift Gave Her '22' Hat to Someone Very Special During Night 2 of 'Eras Tour' in Texas!

Taylor Swift Gave Her '22' Hat to Someone Very Special During Night 2 of 'Eras Tour' in Texas!

Taylor Swift is sharing the love!

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter held her second night performing the Eras Tour on Saturday (April 1) in Arlington, Texas.

If you didn’t know, during the Red segment of the show, Taylor gives one lucky fan her hat at the end of the runway while performing her hit song, “22.”

And because one of her BFFs, Selena Gomez, was in town, she decided to make the evening’s recipient someone very close to her: Selena‘s little 9-year-old sister, Gracie!

During the extremely cute moment, Taylor gave her hat to Gracie, who was decked out in a Speak Now outfit, while sister Selena wore a Folklore-inspired look. And in return, Gracie gave Taylor a friendship bracelet! Click here to see the sweet moment.

Selena Gomez then posted about the evening.

Find out what Selena Gomez said…

