Sun, 02 April 2023 at 6:05 pm

There's A New, Yet Familiar, Investor For The McMurray's Ranch on Hallmark's 'Ride' Tonight - Watch a Sneak Peek!

There’s a new guy on the ranch in the new episode of Ride and Missy, Cash and Val have questions about him.

Here’s the full summary for tonight’s all new episode: After Cash’s, (Beau Mirchoff) win in Boulder, the McMurrays are back in business! But Isabel’s, (Nancy Travis) concerns about losing the ranch force her to consider other options, when Gus Booker (Tyler Jacob Moore), the handsome stranger who had approached Missy, returns with interest in investing.

As Missy (Tiera Skovbye) takes on a new role to help Cash, she persuades Frontier to let her work from Canyon under one condition – she promises to double their social media traffic. Missy comes up with an unconventional way to deliver the numbers, but struggles with being seen as little more than Austin’s widow.

Meanwhile, as Tuff (Jake Foy) and Valeria (Sara Garcia) team up to try and improve the ranch’s prospects, they are forced to confront their fractured relationship, and as Gus is given Isabel’s tour of the ranch, he takes particular interest in Missy, but he isn’t trusted by the rest of the family…especially Beau.

Ride airs TONIGHT, Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel. Check out the sneak peek below!

If you missed it, get to know Tiera with these 10 unknown facts about her!
Photos: Hallmark Media
