Tony Rock Denies Will Smith Reached Out to Chris Rock After Oscars Slap, Reveals How His Brother Got Even

Chris Rock‘s brother Tony is opening up about the infamous Oscars slap and is questioning Will Smith‘s version of events.

The 48-year-old comedian sat down for an interview with BoyBoyTV where he touched on that moment a year after the fact.

During it, he implied that Will lied about reaching out to Chris to apologize in the aftermath. He also shared what his immediate response to the slap was and how his brother has gotten his own form of revenge.

Read more about Tony Rock’s retelling of the Oscars slap…

“That wasn’t true, that wasn’t true,” Tony said about Will‘s claim that he reached out to Chris to set things right. “I think like, two nights later, he said, ‘I reached out to Chris, and he didn’t want to talk.’ That wasn’t true.”

Tony added that he “immediately” wanted to come to his brother’s defense after the slap happened.

“I’m not gangster. I’m not the guy that’s waving a flag. It’s my brother, man. My dad said if your brother’s in a fight, you’re in a fight,” he said, joking that Chris reached out and told him to “be cool.”

He said that his brother has been able to share his side of the story while on tour and during his Netflix special where he’s made multiple jokes about Will.

The star continued, saying that Will has also not reached out to him.

“He doesn’t owe me anything, I just thought we were better than that,” he said. “My phone number has never changed. So, I just thought I’d get a phone call one day like, ‘Hey, man. Let’s just you and I just talk.’ It hasn’t happened, so I guess it’s not going to happen.”

Tony also called another star a liar as a result of the slap.

Watch Tony Rock’s interview below…