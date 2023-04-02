Artists with the Most Billboard 200 Top 10 Albums of All Time, Ranked Lowest to Highest

Over the years, a handful of artists have proven themselves to be chart gold.

In the past few decades, several acts have notched Top 10-charting albums on the Billboard 200, which tracks the top albums in the country. There are some artists who have dozens of albums that went Top 10 already, and one act that boasts a whopping 37 records that have landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Billboard recently rounded up the acts with at least 20 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 from March 24, 1956, when the list began publishing on a regular weekly basis, through the latest chart as of November 2022. Are some of your favorite artists on the list?

Find out which artists have the most Billboard 200 Top 10s of all time, ranked from lowest to highest…