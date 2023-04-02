Top Stories
What Is the Best Album of 2023 So Far? (Poll)

Stars React to Elon Musk Making People Pay to Keep Their Twitter Verification Blue Checkmarks

Harry Styles Dating History - Full List of Rumored &amp; Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

'Riverdale' Showrunner Reveals Why They Went Back to the 50s For Final Season

Sun, 02 April 2023 at 11:10 pm

Travis Scott Shares Sweet Words For Ex Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup

Travis Scott doesn’t seem to have anything bad to say about his ex, Kylie Jenner.

While the two stars split earlier this year, they’ve continued to be supportive of each other – and this instance proved it.

After sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics product on the brand’s Instagram page, Travis was one of the first to drop a comment about it.

“KYLASH shoot behind the scenes 🖤. New mascara dropping April 6,” the brand captioned the post, which includes stills from the set of the shoot.

Travis then hopped in the comments, complimenting Kylie and calling her “A beauty.”

He and Kylie share two children together, daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.

Kylie and Travis just recently filed to have Aire‘s name legally changed after first naming him Wolf.

An insider has also spoken out about how the two are handling co-parenting together.
