Travis Scott Shares Sweet Words For Ex Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup

Travis Scott doesn’t seem to have anything bad to say about his ex, Kylie Jenner.

While the two stars split earlier this year, they’ve continued to be supportive of each other – and this instance proved it.

Keep reading to find out more…

After sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics product on the brand’s Instagram page, Travis was one of the first to drop a comment about it.

“KYLASH shoot behind the scenes 🖤. New mascara dropping April 6,” the brand captioned the post, which includes stills from the set of the shoot.

Travis then hopped in the comments, complimenting Kylie and calling her “A beauty.”

He and Kylie share two children together, daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.

Kylie and Travis just recently filed to have Aire‘s name legally changed after first naming him Wolf.

An insider has also spoken out about how the two are handling co-parenting together.