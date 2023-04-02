'Yellowstone' Lead Cast Were No Shows To Paleyfest Event & Fans Aren't Happy

The planned Yellowstone panel for 2023 Paleyfest over the weekend delivered less than stellar results.

First announced in January, the plan was for many of the lead cast to attend, and that included creator Taylor Sheridan, executive producer David Glasser as well as cast members Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver.

However, the only ones to actually show were Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri.

The absences seem to stem from the fact that there has been drama involving Kevin and Taylor over the shooting schedule for the rest of season five.

Many fans who attended the event were surprised that only four cast members actually showed up for it, and called out how they were blindsided by the fact.

They also called out Paley Center for not alerting those who had bought tickets to the event ahead of time, especially since they tweeted about the full cast being there just hours before.

Not cool. On a Saturday night in Los Angeles where there are many choices of activities, we all chose to spend our time and money on this event. The unprofessionalism and disrespect is astounding. Do better. #PaleyFest2023 #Yellowstone #taylorsheridan #KevinCostner — Catherine Guyot (@CatherineGuyot5) April 2, 2023

Will there be refunds for #yellowstone #PaleyFest we drove two hours to the cast you said would be here. What a joke and rip off — james (@james79766926) April 2, 2023

I feel like I was taken to the train last night by @paleycenter and the main cast of @Yellowstone when they didn’t show up at last nt’s paleyfest panel. 😔 #paleyfest #yellowstone #sodisappointed — Alma P (@allieoooop) April 2, 2023

I want a refund #PaleyFest #yellowstone utah to California with no main cast @DolbyTheatre Hollywood. The cost to fly out stay at a hotel and to eat was not worth the show. #Ineedtobecompt @Yellowstone #paleyfest I'm low income and I saved and work really hard to be here. 😞 — Sylvia (@Sylvia00076212) April 2, 2023

How come the cast can show up to the #CMTAwards tonight but not #paleyfest last night. Did the audience not mean as much to you as getting an award. #Yellowstone #PaleyFest #CMTAwards #bycottyellowstone

If you were and paley fest last night I highly suggest you tweet #CMTAwards — james (@james79766926) April 2, 2023

Hey @paramountplus, do you see these comments about the sad fiasco created by your *10* @Yellowstone no-shows at #PaleyFest? What happened?? Why disrespect fans? At #PaleyFestLA last night, we met people who saved up & sacrificed a lot to be there! #ParamountPlus #YellowstoneTV — Jennifer Cabe (@JennCabe) April 2, 2023

No slight to the actors who were there, but @paleycenter should offer refunds for the @Yellowstone program tonight. Not a single person, not one, who was listed to be there was actually there. #PaleyFest @DolbyTheatre pic.twitter.com/BGSLnLdKLu — Sean Meade (@seaninthemiddle) April 2, 2023

What a mockery. Obviously someone in the ranks of #PaleyFest and @paramountplus had knowledge within the last week that none of the advertised cast would be participating.

It was a complete disregard for fans time and money moving forward with that bag of goods. — Justin Kroepil (@kroepil) April 2, 2023

The cast absence comes just after CBS President Chris McCarthy opened up about the next Yellowstone spinoff which would star Matthew McConaughey.