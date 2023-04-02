Top Stories
What Is the Best Album of 2023 So Far? (Poll)

Stars React to Elon Musk Making People Pay to Keep Their Twitter Verification Blue Checkmarks

Harry Styles Dating History - Full List of Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

'Riverdale' Showrunner Reveals Why They Went Back to the 50s For Final Season

Sun, 02 April 2023 at 6:43 pm

'Yellowstone' Lead Cast Were No Shows To Paleyfest Event & Fans Aren't Happy

The planned Yellowstone panel for 2023 Paleyfest over the weekend delivered less than stellar results.

First announced in January, the plan was for many of the lead cast to attend, and that included creator Taylor Sheridan, executive producer David Glasser as well as cast members Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver.

However, the only ones to actually show were Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri.

The absences seem to stem from the fact that there has been drama involving Kevin and Taylor over the shooting schedule for the rest of season five.

Many fans who attended the event were surprised that only four cast members actually showed up for it, and called out how they were blindsided by the fact.

They also called out Paley Center for not alerting those who had bought tickets to the event ahead of time, especially since they tweeted about the full cast being there just hours before.

The cast absence comes just after CBS President Chris McCarthy opened up about the next Yellowstone spinoff which would star Matthew McConaughey.
