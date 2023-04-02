Zendaya & Tom Holland Dazzle While Attending Cultural Center Opening in Mumbai

Zendaya and Tom Holland dressed up for a night with the stars at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, India on Saturday (April 1).

The 26-year-old Spider-Man stars walked the red carpet separately, and both delivered stunning looks.

Tom opted for a classic black tux with a matching bowtie. He left his hair in soft curls and struck a classic pose.

Zendaya sparkled in a deep blue saree that was embroidered with silver and gold sequins. The top featured sold birds in flight across her chest. She accessorized with diamonds and a smokey eye and emphasized the graceful lines of her look while posing for the cameras.

Other stars in attendance included the likes of Gigi Hadid and Zendaya‘s stylist Law Roach who recently announced his retirement.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing Rahul Mishra.

