Ashley Graham Discusses Ongoing Struggle for Inclusive Sizing in the Fashion Industry

Ashley Graham has always been an advocate for size diversity on and off the runway, and in a recent interview, is opening up about her ongoing fight.

The 35-year-old model and momma of three spoke to People about the continued uphill battle over the lack of diversity in model sizes on the runway.

She told the outlet that she’s been “working as a model for over 20 years, and I still am fighting to this day for equality of size diversity on the runway on the covers of magazines, and film, and TV. And it’s never felt complete.”

“I think there’s still a lot of work to do. And that’s why I tell younger women and women who are also fighting for what things that they believe is just to keep going,” Ashley added. “Keep fighting, keep striving for what it is that you want to change.”

Ashley also opened up about her personal mantra she has for herself as a pick me up when she does feel more insecure about her boyd.

“‘It’s okay. We’re feeling insecure.’ I don’t fake it. I have faked it. But I think that it’s okay to have those moments. And it’s okay to live in that,” she shares.

Ashley went on, “We don’t have to take ourselves and try to be something that we’re not. And I think that that’s the most important thing is to allow those feelings, but to not revel in that. It’s about handling stress. How are you going to handle it in the moments?”

