Barbie Ferreira Reveals the Real Reason Why She Exited 'Euphoria,' Speaks to Rumor She Stormed Off Set (& Explained What Actually Happened That Day) & More

Euphoria‘s Barbie Ferreira is opening up about why she decided to leave HBO’s smash-hit show Euphoria after only 2 seasons.

While making an appearance on the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast, the 26-year-old actress opened up about the reason why she exited the show, spoke about the showrunner Sam Levinson, responded to rumors that she stormed off the set amid a feud with Sam, and so much more.

