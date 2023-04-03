Ben Affleck's New Dunkin' Ad Has Him Getting Mistaken For Matt Damon - Watch!

Ben Affleck‘s brand new Dunkin’ ad is out!

The new ad sees the 50-year-old actor head into a local Dunkin’ shop to pick up some coffee and donuts to go, and while there, is mistaken for his longtime friend, Matt Damon.

“I’m here for the Dunkin’ Run…campaign, commercial,” he tells the two employees, who are completely confused. “It’s a great deal — a large coffee, a donut for a buck. I mean, it’s pretty cool. So I thought it would be like authentic and meta — yes, I’m doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial?. You know, I don’t do commercials. I’m a real actor. This is an art form for me.”

That’s when the employees poke fun at him, referencing a film of Matt‘s, instead of his own.

Ben actually directed, conceptualized and cast the newest advertisement, following the first one, which was aired during the Super Bowl.

