Camilla Luddington, Kevin McKidd, Chandra Wilson & More Step Out For 'Grey's Anatomy' Paleyfest Event!

The stars of Grey’s Anatomy gathered up for one epic selfie at the 2023 Paleyfest in Los Angeles on Sunday night (April 2).

Remaining original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, Jr., met up with Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Chris Carmack, Caterina Scorsone, Jake Borelli, Camilla Luddington, and Kelly McCreary on the red carpet.

Season 19 newbies Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, and Harry Shum Jr. were also there, along with departing showrunner Krista Vernoff to celebrate the series.

Just a few days ahead of the event, Kevin spoke to People about what’s to come with Owen’s rekindled romance with Teddy (played by Kim).

Keep reading to find out more…

He teased that Owen and Teddy are overcoming their “big rift” which has lasted a handful of seasons.

“They’re on the mend is what we’re going to see for Teddy and Owen as we go forward,” he shared. “They’re definitely falling back in love again, which is a good thing.”

Kevin added that the couple’s “marriage life is going to equalize, but at the same time Teddy’s incredibly busy. That creates some distance between them.”

As for more kids in the duo’s future, Kevin errs on the side of caution about that.

“I know that’s a lot of fans, a lot of the Teddy-Owen fans out there, I see them on Twitter a lot saying, ‘We want Teddy and Owen to have another baby.’ I don’t know if that’s going to happen, but I do think that would be a fun story to tell if it ever did because the first baby they had together…” he shared, hinting at the past storyline of her dating someone else while she was pregnant the first go around.

Check out all the pics from the Grey’s Anatomy panel at PaleyFest 2023 in the gallery!