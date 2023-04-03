Top Stories
Mon, 03 April 2023 at 1:48 am

Camilla Luddington, Kevin McKidd, Chandra Wilson & More Step Out For 'Grey's Anatomy' Paleyfest Event!

Camilla Luddington, Kevin McKidd, Chandra Wilson & More Step Out For 'Grey's Anatomy' Paleyfest Event!

The stars of Grey’s Anatomy gathered up for one epic selfie at the 2023 Paleyfest in Los Angeles on Sunday night (April 2).

Remaining original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, Jr., met up with Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Chris Carmack, Caterina Scorsone, Jake Borelli, Camilla Luddington, and Kelly McCreary on the red carpet.

Season 19 newbies Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, and Harry Shum Jr. were also there, along with departing showrunner Krista Vernoff to celebrate the series.

Just a few days ahead of the event, Kevin spoke to People about what’s to come with Owen’s rekindled romance with Teddy (played by Kim).

Keep reading to find out more…

He teased that Owen and Teddy are overcoming their “big rift” which has lasted a handful of seasons.

“They’re on the mend is what we’re going to see for Teddy and Owen as we go forward,” he shared. “They’re definitely falling back in love again, which is a good thing.”

Kevin added that the couple’s “marriage life is going to equalize, but at the same time Teddy’s incredibly busy. That creates some distance between them.”

As for more kids in the duo’s future, Kevin errs on the side of caution about that.

“I know that’s a lot of fans, a lot of the Teddy-Owen fans out there, I see them on Twitter a lot saying, ‘We want Teddy and Owen to have another baby.’ I don’t know if that’s going to happen, but I do think that would be a fun story to tell if it ever did because the first baby they had together…” he shared, hinting at the past storyline of her dating someone else while she was pregnant the first go around.

Check out all the pics from the Grey’s Anatomy panel at PaleyFest 2023 in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 01
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 02
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 03
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 04
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 05
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 06
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 07
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 08
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 09
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 10
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 11
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 12
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 13
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 14
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 15
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 16
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 17
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 18
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 19
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 20
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 21
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 22
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 23
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 24
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 25
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 26
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 27
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 28
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 29
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 30
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 31
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 32
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 33
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 34
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 35
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 36
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 37
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 38
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 39
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 40
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 41
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 42
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 43
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 44
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 45
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 46
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 47
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 48
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 49
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 50
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 51
kevin mckidd camilla luddington chandra wilson more greys anatomy paleyfest 52

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Anthony Hill, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Chandra Wilson, Chris Carmack, Harry Shum Jr., Jake Borelli, James Pickens, Jr., Kelly McCreary, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Krista Vernoff, Midori Francis, Niko Terho

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
The CW