Caterina Scorsone Lost Her Pets in a House Fire That She & Her Children Barely Escaped, She Thanks 'Grey's Anatomy' Family for Support

Longtime Grey’s Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone shared heartbreaking news about a housefire that claimed the lives of her four pets and which she and her children barely escaped.

The 41-year-old actress took to social media to reveal that they lost their home in a fire several months ago. She then turned the focus to the outpouring of support that they had received from her local community and Grey’s Anatomy family.

“While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house,” Caterina wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the aftermath of the fire.

She continued, writing, “One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful. Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all.”

While Caterina‘s news was devastating, she had nothing but gratitude for everyone who helped the family get back on their feet again.

“This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did,” she wrote, listing the firefighters and investigative team as well as neighbors and her children’s classmates.

The Grey’s Anatomy family, including creator Shonda Rhimes, helped out by sending “clothing and supplies.”

“What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful,” she shared.

“Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other,” Caterina concluded her message.

We are so very glad that Caterina and her children are alright and are sending them so much love for the loss of their pets.

The actress was just with her castmates at PaleyFest 2023 in Los Angeles this weekend.

