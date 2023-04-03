28 Celebrities Refuse to Join Social Media, Reasons Why Revealed (Including the Major A-Lister Who Is Afraid They’ll Tweet While Drunk!)

Many celebrities use social media as a means to connect with fans and promote upcoming projects.

However, there are some who choose to stay away from social media altogether.

For instance, celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Daniel Craig, Emma Stone, and George Clooney have cited negativity and criticism directed towards them and their personal lives as the reason for their absence from social media.

However, that isn’t the only reason they choose to stay off platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

Head inside our slideshow to see why certain celebrities have refused to have social media and their reasons why…