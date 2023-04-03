Chase Stokes Sings & Dances to Kelsea Ballerini's CMT Music Performance

Chase Stokes showed that he was a true fan of his girlfriend.

While at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, the 30-year-old Outer Banks star prefectly lip synced and danced to his girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini‘s performance.

He also took out his phone to record some of her singing while he was enjoying the moment.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the awards show after months of dating rumors and speculation last year.

“if you go down, i’m going down too 🏳️‍🌈 // thank you to these iconic queens,” Kelsea captioned a photo of her performance.

Kelsea co-hosted the awards show and opened the show with a tribute to the victims of last week’s shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School in Tennessee.

Kelsea and Chase have both defended themselves from accusations that their romance is fake.