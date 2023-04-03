Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 2' Teaser Trailer Is Promising an Action-Packed Sequel - Watch Now!

Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in the action-packed teaser trailer for Extraction 2!

The smash-hit Netflix movie debuted in 2020 and quickly was deemed one of the streamer’s most popular movies of all time. Now, the sequel is being released on June 16, 2023.

Golshifteh Farahani is returning from the first film, with Tornike Gogrichiani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Olga Kurylenko also starring.

Here’s the synopsis: After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

See some of the fun set pics we got of Chris Hemsworth trying to shoot a helicopter out of the sky.