Chris McNally Teases What's In Store for 'When Calls The Heart' Season 10

There are a few more months until the premiere of season 10 of When Calls The Heart for Hallmark Channel.

However, Chris McNally is dropping hints about what fans can expect – at least for Lucas and his fiancée, Elizabeth, played by Erin Krakow.

Keep reading to find out more…

Chatting with ET, Chris teased that Lucas is up against some big forces in the new episodes.

“I don’t want to give anything away but I will say that Lucas has not faced an obstacle this large, this drastic since he’s joined the show,” he shared, adding that there are “some pretty epic, pivotal conflict to overcome and it’s sort of all-encompassing.”

Chris then spoke about Lucas and Elizabeth, sharing that fans “will enjoy the first section of this season because there is almost, perhaps, a lack of romance, but not for lack of trying. It’s just that we take an angle that I think people can all register with, which is, sometimes life gets busy.”

“So you get to find these two people who are newly engaged, they’re in love with each other, infatuated with each other and they feel like there’s other things that are kind of pulling them apart, and there’s this desire and need to kind of fight to play the wedding.”

Watch a sneak peek of season 10 right here on Just Jared!

If you didn’t see, the show was also just renewed for season 11!