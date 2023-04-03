Top Stories
Mon, 03 April 2023 at 7:25 pm

Christina Hall Flaunts PDA with Husband Joshua Hall in Cabo Beach Vacation Photos

Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall celebrated their second anniversary with a romantic trip to Cabo!

The married couple, who started dating in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022, were spotted hitting he beach on Saturday (April 1) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Josh took to his Instagram account that same day to poke fun at critics of their relationship, who thought they wouldn’t last as a couple.

“’How long will this one last?’..03/2023⏮️03/2022⏮️03/2021,” he posted.

Christina commented on the post, “Better be [infinity]!!!”

In a recent interview, Christina talked about the possibility of having more kids with Joshua. She has two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and one child with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Tarek is now married to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young and Ant is in a relationship with Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger.

