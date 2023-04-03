Coachella 2023 Teams With YouTube For Livestream Of All Stages Across Both Weekends

The 2023 Coachella Music Festival is just a few weeks from kicking off.

In anticipation of the festival, organizers just revealed the live stream plans for this year.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Variety, fans will be able to stream the festival live on YouTube with streams for all six stages on both weekends.

For fans who are unable to tune in live, you’ll be able to watch the performances just after the concerts end for the day. The major headliners for Coachella will also be available on demand.

It was previously announced that Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 Coachella festival.

The live streams were announced and launched last year, and for 2023, YouTube will also feature more online fan experiences with exclusive content from Blackpink and mother major artists and creators.

The 22nd installment of the festival takes place at its home at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif., on the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23. Tickets for the festival sold out within hours.

If you missed it, check out the full lineup here!