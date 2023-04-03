Fire Breaks Out On The Set of 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

A raging fire on the set of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power forced the cast and crew to pause filming.

On Monday (April 4), the fire broke out in Bray Studios in Windsor, where season two of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is currently being filmed.

In the afternoon an electrical fire broke out in a warehouse which is on the perimeter of the backlot. The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded and contained the fire and evacuations were not necessary.

“At 12:26pm on Monday, 3 April, we received reports of a fire at Bray Studios near Windsor. At this time, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bracknell, Slough and Maidenhead Fire Stations have been sent to the scene. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a single storey warehouse. Firefighters remain at the scene of the incident. Further updates will be provided when available,” according to Metro UK.

The fire comes just days after a horse died during filming, suffering a cardiac arrest last month.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a production horse died on 21st March,” an Amazon spokesperson said, per Deadline. “The incident took place in the morning whilst the horse was being exercised prior to rehearsals. The trainer was not in costume and filming had yet to commence. Both a veterinarian and a representative of the American Humane Association were present at the time. The independent necropsy has confirmed that the horse died of cardiac failure.”

