Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie's Cause of Death Released

Christine McVie, the co-lead vocalist and keyboardist of the legendary band Fleetwood Mac, sadly passed away at the age of 79 back in November 2022.

Now, her cause of death has been released via her death certificate.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the death certificate, seen by The Blast, Christine unfortunately suffered from an “ischemic stroke,” which was listed as the primary cause of death, alongside a secondary cause of death which was an unknown malignant cancer, listed as “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin.” Her death certificate also listed “atrial fibrillation,” which is a heart arrhythmia, as another contributing factor.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “an ischemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients.”

At the time of her death, her family shared that she had passed following a brief illness.

Our continued thoughts are with Christine‘s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.