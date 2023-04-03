'Grey's Anatomy' 2023 Exits: 3 Major Stars Depart, 1 Longtime Star Promises She'll Try & Stay Until the End!

Grey’s Anatomy is one of TV’s longest running shows and fans are still tuning in weekly to see what’s going on at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Unfortunately, there’s now three major exits planned for this year and it seems like all three departures will greatly impact the ABC drama. In some new news, one longtime star is promising she’s going to try and stay until the very last scene.

Keep reading to find out who is exiting this year (so far)…