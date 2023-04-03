'Harry Potter' Reboot in the Works at HBO Max, Series Will Follow One Book Per Season

Harry Potter is back!

HBO Max is in the works on a new series based on the Harry Potter books and the show appears to be a full reboot of the property following the successful film franchise.

“Each season would reportedly draw from one of the books, suggesting an ongoing franchise that would stretch for years for the studio,” a new report from Variety said.

Bloomberg first reported the news and revealed that a deal has not yet been completed with author J.K. Rowling. Warner Bros. Disocery CEO David Zaslav and HBO CEO Casey Bloys have “worked to convince” the author to agree to the series.

If the series is greenlit, a new cast of actors will seemingly be found to play the parts of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, who were first brought to life by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson.

