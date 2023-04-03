HBO Developing 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Focusing on Aegon's Conquest

More Game of Thrones is coming!

Variety just revealed that a prequel project centered on Aegon I’s conquering of Westeros is being explored at HBO and not just as a possible series, but a feature film as well.

The outlet reports that the project is in very early stages, but the network seems eager to put it into development.

Sources also revealed that it would potentially be a feature film with HBO and Warner Bros. first, before moving into a potential series. Plans have not been ironed out as of yet.

The series and film would set the stage for Aegon, and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, conquest of Westeros, and how they used their army and their three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms on Westeros.

As many “Game of Thrones” book fans know, Aegon I became the first true king of Westeros, and also the first to be able to sit on the Iron Throne. He is also considered the “founder” of the Targaryen Dynasty.

For context, House of the Dragon‘s Viserys I (played by Paddy Considine) is Aegon and Rhaenys’ great great grandson,

HBO has not commented on the project.

The latest news about House of the Dragon suggests that season two might be shortened by two episodes.