Joshua Jackson & Lizzy Caplan Start An Illicit Affair in 'Fatal Attraction' Trailer - Watch!

Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan get hot and heavy in the brand new trailer for Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction.

The two actors star alongside Amanda Peet, Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Alyssa Jirrels and Reno Wilson in the upcoming show, which will premiere on April 30.

The series will flip flop in between 2008 and present day, as Daniel Gallagher (Jackson) is paroled following serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Caplan). Now, he has goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth (Peet).

Fatal Attraction‘s April 30 premiere will come with the first three episodes, and new episodes will stream weekly on Sundays. The final two will air on Sunday, May 28.

Watch the full trailer below:

Joshua and Lizzy were seen filming the series throughout the late summer of 2022.