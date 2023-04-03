Katharine McPhee Jokes She'd 'Fail' Her 'Aladdin' Audition After Trying to Sing 'A Whole New World' in Wrong Key (Video)

Katharine McPhee had some trouble singing “A Whole New World” over the weekend and she joked that she would’ve failed had she been auditioning for Aladdin!

The 39-year-old singer was joined by her husband David Foster, 73, and NSYNC‘s Joey Fatone, 46, while performing at a Celebrity Fight Night event over the weekend in Phoenix, Arizona.

“would for sure fail an audition for aladdin,” Katharine captioned a video on her Instagram page.

In the video, Kat clearly started the song in a key that was too high because she had some trouble hitting the notes. She sang alongside Joey while David accompanied them on piano.

“About 30 keys higher than I can sing it,” Kat added in the video. “Looked at my husband because wtf? And then he stopped playing lmao.”

Gateway for Cancer Research—a nonprofit 501c(3) organization committed to funding innovative cancer research that helps people living with cancer to feel better and live longer as we work to end cancer as we know it—raised more than $3 million at the 2023 Gateway Celebrity Fight Night. This year’s event featured a Studio 54 theme and was held on Saturday, April 1 at the JW Marriott Resort and Spa Desert Ridge

