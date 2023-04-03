Leonardo DiCaprio Takes the Stand to Testify About His Relationship With 'Wolf of Wall Street' Backer Jho Low in Case Against Fugees Member Pras Michel

Leonardo DiCaprio took the stand on Monday (April 3) to testify about his relationship with accused billionaire Jho Low in a federal trial against Fugees member Pras Michel.

The 48-year-old actor is not accused of anything. However, Jho has allegedly embezzled money from Malaysia, and Pras is believed to have been one of several people who helped him funnel it via political donations while making a profit.

He has also been accused of trying to cover up his involvement in the alleged crimes.

While Leonardo was not involved in the alleged scheme, he was called in to testify about his experiences with Jho, who he first met in 2010. The billionaire reportedly gave to his charities and helped back his movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

Leonardo described Jho as “a prodigy in the business world,” and “ultra-successful” according to BBC.

He said that he was invited to “a multitude of lavish parties” hosted by Jho over the years and that he helped support his various charities, according to Rolling Stone.

In regards to the backing for Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo noted that he “was given the green light by my team as well as my studio” (via USA Today). “He was a legitimate business person wanting to invest in the movie.”

The star was also asked about a conversation he had with Jho about a contribution he was planning on making to former President Barack Obama‘s presidential campaign.

“It was a significant sum — something to the tune of $20-30 million,” he recalled about the conversation. “I basically said, ‘Wow that’s a lot of money!’”

Leonardo also knows Pras, who he met in the ’90s at a concert. BBC noted that his testimony didn’t include any incriminating information about the musician.

