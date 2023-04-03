Michelle Williams Reveals Why She Felt 'Frozen' After 'Brokeback Mountain' Oscars Nomination

Michelle Williams is reflecting on her career.

The 42-year-old actress made an appearance on Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist over the weekend.

During the conversation, she revealed how she felt after scoring a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Brokeback Mountain at the age of 25 in 2005.

She admitted the experience actually left her “a little bit frozen for a moment, creatively.”

“It was really unnerving after that,” she continued. “Like, what do you do? What do you do next?”

“I never really had attention on me before in that kind of a way, and I think that that attention can be sort of destabilizing,” she went on to say, adding “before that, I didn’t think anybody was really paying attention or really cared that much” about the work.

“Now it feels like, ‘Well, people are watching. What if I make a mistake?’ That’s really scary. What would happen to me?”

