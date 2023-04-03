'Moana' Live Action Movie In The Works; Original Stars Dwayne Johnson & Auli'i Cravalho To Produce

Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho are working to bring more Moana magic to the big screen!

The two original movie voice stars are set to produce a live action version of the beloved 2016 movie, Walt Disney Pictures announced today (April 3).

The new feature film will be produced by Dwayne, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, as well as Beau Flynn, Auli’i and Scott Sheldon.

Just like the animated version, the live action Moana will “celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana’s journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.”

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” Dwayne shared about the announcement. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

Auli’i, who broke into the industry with her role as Moana, also spoke about the live action, and the impact the character had on Disney Princesses as a whole.

“She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses,” she shared. “Moana’s strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.”

No word on when the movie will go into production or a prospected release date as of yet.

