Mon, 03 April 2023 at 10:29 am

Mon, 03 April 2023 at 10:29 am

Netflix Announces 3 TV Shows Are Ending, Cancels 3 More, & Renews Several Fan Favorites in 2023 (So Far)

Netflix Announces 3 TV Shows Are Ending, Cancels 3 More, & Renews Several Fan Favorites in 2023 (So Far)

We cannot believe it’s already April, and in the first few months of 2023, Netflix has been making lots of major decisions about their content.

So far, the streamer canceled 3 TV shows this year, and one of these cancellations was a show that was initially renewed. Three Netflix hits are also ending this year as well. And finally (and thankfully), Netflix has renewed several fan favorites.

We also finally have an answer if Netflix’s smash-hit show Mindhunter was officially canceled or renewed.

Keep reading to see the full recap…

