Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Announces Retirement From Auburn University Gymnastics Team

Suni Lee is stepping off the mat for good at Auburn University.

The 20-year-old reigning All-Around Olympic champion revealed that she’d be retiring from her college gymnastics career after a series of health issues.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Suni explained that she’s been dealing with some issues with her kidneys for the past few months.

“Auburn, thank you for the best 2 years of my life and for giving me the opportunity to make history alongside this amazing group. I am forever grateful for this community.

“I have been dealing with a non-gymnastics health related issue involving my kidneys. For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery,” she wrote about her reasons to step away.

Suni added that “it’s been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all of the love and support. I want to especially thank my doctors, coaches and the Auburn medical staff for their care during this time.”

However, the setback is only fueling her determination to head to the Olympics in 2024 in Paris.

“I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future,” she wrote.

Suni had actually sat out the past four competitions at Auburn due to her health.

Recently, Suni opened up about her future Olympic dreams.