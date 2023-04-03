'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Books Her Next Acting Gig With LGBTQ-Themed Holiday Film, Taylor Frey & Rick Cosnett to Star!

Kyle Richards is making movies again!

The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is set to appear in The Holiday Exchange, an LGBTQ-themed holiday romance starring Taylor Frey and Rick Cosnett.

The script was written by Taylor Frey, and Jake Helgren is set to direct.

Here’s a plot summary: “Wilde (Frey) has just sold his company, but facing the holidays as a single man, he decides to swap houses on an LGBTQ app with handsome, Brilfax-bred Oliver (Cosnett). In their efforts to escape their woes, each end up meeting respective handsome locals in the forms of Julius (Samer Salem) and Henry (Daniel Garcia), who will spice up their visits. In the process romance ignites in both sunny L.A. and a charming, snowy town called Brilfax.”

Kyle stars as Wilde’s “lively and involved mother, Lola.”

She previously starred in 2022′s Halloween Ends, reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace.

Kyle Richards opened up about being almost seven months sober recently.