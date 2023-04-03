Richard Madden, Shailene Woodley & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Join Forces for 'Killer Heat'

Richard Madden, Shailene Woodley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are joining forces for a new movie at Amazon Studios.

The Game of Thrones actor will join the Fault in Our Stars actress and (500) Days of Summer actor in a thriller called Killer Heat.

It’s set to be directed by Philippe Lacote and pulls inspiration from a short story called The Jealousy Man that was written by Jo Nesbo.

Read more about the trio’s new collaboration…

According to Variety, Richard plays twin brothers who are competing for someone’s love. Joseph, who is also set to executive produce, plays a detective. His character is known as “The Jealousy Man.”

It is currently unclear what role Shailene will play. We’ll keep you up to date as we learn more and discover who else has joined the cast!

In the meantime, Richard is gearing up to star alongside Priyanka Chopra in a series on Prime Video called Citadel. It premieres on the streamer on April 28, and you can check out a trailer here.