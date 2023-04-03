'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 Queens, Ranked in Popularity From Lowest to Highest

Start your engines! RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 kicked off in January on MTV, and we’re already close to the finale!

This season featured the most queens ever – 16! – including a pair of TikTok-famous twins, and a beloved drag mother to a recent contestant.

Fans have made their feelings known with the “follow” button, and certain queens have rocketed in popularity on Instagram over the weeks, especially as the challenges have gone by – as well as all the drama, on the show and online.

With the finale coming up soon, we’re taking a look at the popularity rankings.

Find out who are currently the most popular contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 on social media, ranked lowest to highest…