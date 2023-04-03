Scarlett Johansson Reveals The Reasons She Won't Ever Get On Social Media

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her reasons that she stays off of social media.

The 38-year-old actress was a guest on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast where she got candid about how just spending 20 minutes on one of the apps caused her to feel very overwhelmed, and faster than she expected.

Keep reading to find out more…

When first asked about why she remains off social media, Scarlett admits that she wouldn’t be able to handle any haters.

“I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. I can’t. My ego is too fragile,” she joked about it. “My brain is too fragile. I’m like a delicate flower.”

However, Scarlett went on, explaining that there’s a bigger reason for her resistance.

She shared that she has used the apps before – but for only three days through her company’s account.

“I started realizing that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine. I now know you have a pitbull and two daughters and you live in like Burbank,” she recalled of what she was able to gather in a short amount of time. “I was like, what? What am I just wasted 17 minutes of time. I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these

ways that felt so bad.”

Scarlett adds, “I then become like a three-year old with their mom’s phone where I get completely absorbed into it. So that’s why I know I can’t have it.”

If you missed it, watch the new trailer for Scarlett‘s upcoming movie, Asteroid City.