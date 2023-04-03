Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Stop by Joe's Pizza with Friends in NYC

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas head out to eat with friends on Sunday Funday (April 2) in New York City.

The 27-year-old The Staircase actress and the 33-year-old Jonas Brothers singer were seen smiling and laughing with their friends while out for some pizza at Joe’s Pizza, a restaurant featured in Tobey Maguire‘s Spider-Man 2!

The week before, Joe and Sophie stepped out with Mikey Deleasa, Kevin Jonas‘ brother-in-law. Sophie and Mikey were seen laughing and holding hands – See all the pics here!

Later this week, the Jonas Brothers are releasing their next new single, “Waffle House,” from their upcoming new record, The Album.

The single comes out on Friday (April 7), and the next night, the guys will be performing for a third time on Saturday Night Live!

