Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Celeb Guests: Every Star Who Has Attended the Biggest Concert Tour of 2023!

Taylor Swift has now performed seven shows on her The Eras Tour and so many celebs have already attended, with stars showing up in all three cities so far.

Among the stars include several of Taylor‘s celeb BFFs and even three celebs named Emma.

We definitely expect to see more stars at the tour over the next few months and we bet most of them will be at the Los Angeles shows in August.

For now, lets recap all of the stars who attended the first seven shows of The Eras Tour.

Browse through the slideshow to see who attended…

