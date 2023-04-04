Two 'American Idol' Contestants Have Quit During Hollywood Week in 2023, Including the Daughter of a Famous Musician

Multiple contestants have quit the show on American Idol this week.

Hollywood Week took its toll on two singers who were considered early favorites during the auditions round.

One singer said that she was quitting as she wanted to go home to her kids and she didn’t think she was going to win anyways. The other singer said she didn’t think she was able to give 100 percent, so she decided to just leave the show.

