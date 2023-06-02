Angelina Jolie is Looking for Tailors to Work at Her New Fashion House, & She Wants You to Apply!

Fans who have always wanted a chance to work with Angelina Jolie are in luck: She’s hiring!

The 47-year-old actress is gearing up to launch Atelier Jolie, her new eco-conscious fashion house, and she’s looking for people to join the staff.

More specifically, Angelina is searching for tailors to join the team, and she really wants her fans to apply.

Taking to Instagram, the star put out a call for applications, urging anyone who is qualified to put their name in the running.

“We are looking for tailors who understand quality and creativity. The first atelier is going to be in NYC, this call is for tailors living there. We hope there will be others soon, as we build a global family,” she wrote. “Thank you in advance for sharing your creativity. Be bold.”

If you don’t fit the job description, Angelina urged fans to recognize that they still played an essential role to the business: “Every customer will be part… And anyone who visits or participates online or at the many events will be a part.”

