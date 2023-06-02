Elliot Page Details Secret Relationship With a Female Co-Star Who Was Not Out - 'Ultimately I Do Think She Loved Me'

Elliot Page revealed that he was once involved with a closeted female co-star.

The 36-year-old Umbrella Academy actor is opening up about his love life in a big way in his upcoming memoir Pageboy and has already confirmed that he had a secret relationship with Kate Mara.

He also refers to a relationship with someone who he simply calls “Ryan.” During a recent interview, Elliot confirmed that “Ryan” was a woman he once worked with.

Speaking to People, the star recalled that he and “Ryan” worked together. While they kept their romance lowkey, he described presenting a friendly persona in public but “secretly holding hands on set.”

“Ultimately, I do think she loved me. We loved each other and that was very real in our bubble. It was fantastic. You know, it was really beautiful. I admired her and how she inspired me in many ways. But feeling hidden was far too painful. That was impossible and not a sustainable relationship at all. And it taught me that I was not gonna do that again,” Elliot said.

He continued, saying that, “Some of my closest friends didn’t even know I was in a relationship. And I was in a relationship where we were in a relationship for a decent amount of time. I mean, that is next level.”

