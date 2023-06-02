Eva Longoria Explains Why a 'Desperate Housewives' Reboot Won't Happen, Shares a Big Fear She Had About the Hit Series

Eva Longoria has bad news for fans of her hit series Desperate Housewives: A reboot is unlikely to happen.

The 48-year-old Flamin’ Hot director and actress looked back on the show, which premiered back in 2004, during a recent interview.

She explained why any sort of reunion was unlikely to happen, revealing her own conflicted thoughts on the idea.

Eva also weighed in on what she thought her character Gabby would be doing in 2023 and opened up about a big fear she had about the show years ago.

Read more about Eva Longoria’s thoughts on Desperate Housewives…

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Eva said that she’d be “the first to sign up for a reboot,” according to EW. “I miss Gabby so much,” she added. “I miss being Gabby Ruiz.”

However, she did admit to hesitancies since they’d already done so much on the show.

“We fully mined those characters. There was nobody on the street that was left to sleep with. I slept with everybody. I was like, ‘Uh, what do we do now?’ 20 years ago we were saying something about ageism and saying something about being a housewife, and it was shocking,” she said. “There’s a lot of things we said and did that was groundbreaking, and I don’t think it is now. Now it’s like the norm.”

She isn’t alone in those thoughts. Eva added that creator Marc Cherry was uninterested in returning to Desperate Housewives. “He feels like there’s no Why now? For the sake of a reboot, he wouldn’t do it. He feels like, ‘What do I have to say with these characters that we haven’t already fully mined,’” she explained.

While a reboot is sounding very unlikely, Eva did have thoughts about where Gabby would be if fans ever had a chance to check in on her again. “She’d be an influencer for sure,” she opined.

The actress also admitted to a big fear she had about the show before it premiered.

“I thought, ‘This will never get picked up. It’s so different,’” she shared. “We weren’t a comedy. We weren’t a drama. I was like I hope people get it, and apparently, they did.”

