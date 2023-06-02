Chase Sui Wonders Accompanies Boyfriend Pete Davidson As He Adopts Puppy One Month After Mourning Loss of Beloved Family Dog

Pete Davidson had the support of his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders when he stopped by a pet store earlier this week in New York City.

The 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum and Bupkis actor reportedly left the store with a new puppy – a cavapoo to be exact!

His adoption comes just a few weeks after Pete took to social media to mourn the loss of his beloved family dog Henry.

The new addition to his family has fans curious about if this is a sign that he and Chase are taking a big step together.

TMZ noted that it is unclear if the puppy, who doesn’t have a name yet, will belong to just Pete or if the couple is sharing him.

We do know that he’s only two and a half months old, and that he stole Pete‘s heart the moment he saw a photo of him.

